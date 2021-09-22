Hancock Co. man arrested for burglary, pistol-whipping man in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Hancock County man is facing a first-degree burglary charge for allegedly pistol-whipping a man in Clear Lake.

John Murphy, 29, of Klemme, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Court documents state he went to an address in Clear Lake on July 31, entered a residence and hit the victim in the forehead with a revolver.

"While the def. spoke with the victim the co-def. was in the basement taking items including a VR Headset ($300), baseball card collection ($500), a coin collection ($2000), and an antique hand mirror," court documents state.

The victim went to the emergency room and needed stitches due to his injuries.

Documents state Murphy admitted to a Hancock County Deputy about committing the crime.