Hancock Co. District Fair kicks off Tuesday

BRITT, Iowa - While many county fairs decided to hold off on their celebrations this year, the Hancock County District Fair is going forward as planned, beginning Tuesday. But before everyone gets their fill of fair food, animal exhibits, carnival rides, and demo derbys, protocol has been set up here to keep fairgoers safe.

Current Fair Board Second Vice-Chair Randy Hiscocks and Fair Board President Andy Bruggeman have been involved in the fair for many years. Like everyone else, they didn't predict that a pandemic would turn everyday life upside down.

"It's been a challenging year."

Earlier this year, the Hancock County Fair Board knew that they were wanting to plan a fair for this year, but the biggest question was what would that look like. Through strong community support, as well as the backing of Hancock County Public Health and Hancock County EMS, they all knew that an in-person fair had to happen.

"Everybody's excited to get out and see the fair, get out and do something normal. And that's why we're trying to do the best we can," Bruggeman said.

"We have a good fair, and we want to keep it going," Hiscocks said.

"It took a lot of meetings for us fair board members to decide. We decided to go along with it, with the understanding that there would be a lot more work behind it than normal. We're a good working fairboard, everyone pitches in together. everybody has responsibilities, this year's level is going to be up here," Bruggeman said.

Throughout the fairgrounds, while many aspects of the fair will remain like food vendors and entertainment, you'll notice a few changes. First, extra sanitation stations will be set up, and signs will be posted advising visitors that by entering the fairgrounds, you are accepting responsibility for yours' and others' safety by following CDC guidelines, as well as encouraging those that are sick or have symptoms to stay home. For shows at the derby/race track, extra bleachers were set up to allow guests to spread out.

"We limited our tickets on Saturday night, the Night of Destruction, to advanced tickets only this year."

In addition, fairgoers are encouraged to social distance, and masks are optional. Also, free watermelon will not be served up this year, and some commercial exhibits will not be set up.

In addition to extra sanitation efforts, new entertainment this year at the fair includes 'The Ninja Experience', a circus, and new carnival rides.

For a full schedule of events, click here.