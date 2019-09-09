Clear
Hampton man still missing after six years

Ethan Kazmerzak
Ethan Kazmerzak

$100,000 reward for info about Ethan Kazmerzak.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 12:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAMPTON, Iowa – This coming Sunday will mark six years since a Franklin County man went missing.

Ethan Kazmerzak, 28 of Hampton, disappeared in the early morning hours of September 15, 2013. A reward of $100,000 remains in place for any relevant and useful information that leads to Kazmerzak’s current location or safe return. The Hampton Police Department says local law enforcement has followed up on a few leads but with no results.

When he went missing, Kazmerzak had dark blonde hair and a beard, a Grateful Dead tattoo on his upper left arm, and he was wearing glasses. Kazmerzak was last seen in peach/orange colored shorts and a white/teal printed shirt and was driving a silver 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Iowa license plate AUZ382. The car is also still missing.

Anyone with any information about Kazmerzak or his vehicle is asked to contact Hampton police at 1-641-456-2529 or Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa at 1-800-383-0088.

