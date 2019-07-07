Hampton man pleads not guilty to sex abuse

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Franklin County man accused of rape is pleading not guilty.

Richard Jans Arends, 53 of Hampton, was charged on June 1 with 1st degree sexual abuse. Authorities say Arends choked a woman until she passed out and when the woman revived, she said Arends was raping her. Court documents state a sexual assault exam found injuries consistent with the victim’s statement.

The charge against Arends was reduced to 3rd degree sexual abuse and he entered a not guilty plea. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 27.