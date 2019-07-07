Clear

Hampton man pleads not guilty to sex abuse

Richard Arends Richard Arends

Charged in early June.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 1:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Franklin County man accused of rape is pleading not guilty.

Richard Jans Arends, 53 of Hampton, was charged on June 1 with 1st degree sexual abuse. Authorities say Arends choked a woman until she passed out and when the woman revived, she said Arends was raping her. Court documents state a sexual assault exam found injuries consistent with the victim’s statement.

The charge against Arends was reduced to 3rd degree sexual abuse and he entered a not guilty plea. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 27.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking summer sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo

Image

Highlights: Northwood-Kensett baseball looks for fourth-straight win

Image

Hazardous flooding impacts residents

Image

Body of missing man found in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Parklet is open for business

Image

Channel One needs help after flooding

Image

Garbage truck law

Image

Banning hairstyle discrimination

Image

Man pinned under truck

Image

Softball highlights: Crestwood and St. Ansgar go 11 innings in marathon game

Community Events