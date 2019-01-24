Hampton man pleads not guilty to sex abuse

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Franklin County man accused of sexually assaulting an underage female is pleading not guilty.
Luis Miguel Damas Hernandez, 22 of Hampton, is charged with 3rd degree sexual abuse. He was arrested January 1 after authorities say he entered the girl’s bedroom and sexually assaulted her.
Damas Hernandez is demanding a speedy trial and one is set to begin on March 26.
