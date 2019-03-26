Hampton man pleads guilty to assaulting a young girl

HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal results in a Franklin County man pleading guilty to assaulting a young girl.

Luis Miguel Damas Hernandez, 22 of Hampton, was initially charged with 3rd degree sex abuse for entering the girl’s bedroom on January 1 and sexually assaulting her. He entered a guilty plea to the lesser offense of simple assault and has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail, with credit for time served.