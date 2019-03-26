Clear
Hampton man pleads guilty to assaulting a young girl

Luis Hernandez Luis Hernandez

Arrested on January 1.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 8:08 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 8:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal results in a Franklin County man pleading guilty to assaulting a young girl.

Luis Miguel Damas Hernandez, 22 of Hampton, was initially charged with 3rd degree sex abuse for entering the girl’s bedroom on January 1 and sexually assaulting her. He entered a guilty plea to the lesser offense of simple assault and has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail, with credit for time served.

Article Comments

