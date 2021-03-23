Hampton man going to federal prison for drug and gun crimes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man caught trying to flush methamphetamine down a toilet is going to federal prison.

David Hirsch, 55 of Hampton, was arrested in April 2020 when police executed a search warrant in Franklin County says they found Hirsch trying to flush meth down a toilet. Investigators say Hirsch, a convicted felon, also had a loaded handgun on him.

State charges against Hirsch were dismissed to allow for his federal prosecution. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Hirsch was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.