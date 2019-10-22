Hampton man arrested for rooftop meth lab pleads guilty

HAMPTON, Iowa – A man accused of setting up a meth lab across the street from the Franklin County Courthouse is pleading guilty.

Brady Joe Hunt, 39 of Hampton, has reached a plea deal on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Felony charges of possession of lithium and heroin will likely be dismissed.

Hunt was arrested on May 14 after Hampton police were called about drug activity on the roof of a building in the 0 block of 1st Street NW. The caller said Hunt went up to the roof with a tank of some kind, then crouched down and smoke could be seen coming from his location.

Officers say they found a red lunch box with smoke coming out of it on the roof. Court documents say there was a tank inside the lunch box with an automotive hose next to it, as well as a measuring cup with some kind of chemical in it. Police say a search of Hunt’s apartment then found heroin, marijuana, and numerous pills of Alprazolam. Lab tests later indicated the presence of lithium, an ingredient in making methamphetamine, in the set up on the roof.

A sentencing hearing for Hunt is scheduled for December 9.