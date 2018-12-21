Hampton man accused of theft and drug possession

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Franklin County man is facing several felony charges after some money was stolen from an apartment complex on Thursday.

Brady Joe Hunt, 38 of Hampton, is accused of 2nd degree theft, two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Law enforcement says security video from an apartment complex in the 200 block of 1st Street NW in Hampton shows Hunt leaving the apartment where $3,000 in cash was stolen. The video shows Hunt going into the laundry room on the third floor, where Hunt reportedly dropped the money down the dryer vent to the 2nd floor.

Authorities say Hunt collected the cash from the 2nd floor laundry room, then returned a short time later to hide $1,310 in cash along with 10 grams of methamphetamine, less than an ounce of marijuana, syringes, one Viagra pill, and 69 Alprazolam pills.

According to court records, Hunt was arrested Friday and booked into the Bremer County Jail on $25,000 bond.