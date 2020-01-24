Hampton is getting a Hy-Vee

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee has confirmed it is coming to Hampton.

Company communications manager Ivy Sprague says they have purchased the former Shopko location on 4th Street SE for one of the grocery chain’s “Dollar Fresh” stores. Sprague says it’s a new business format designed to provide more shopping options in smaller communities.

The Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh is scheduled to open in Hampton in late fall 2020.