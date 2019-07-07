IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a north-central Iowa couple have been killed in a crash at an intersection near Iowa Falls.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 63-year-old Kevin Barz and his wife, 49-year-old Julia Barz, of Hampton, were pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday night crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and a county road.
The Iowa State Patrol said the collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by Dawson Kitzman, 16, of Beaman, failed to stop at the intersection and collided with an SUV.
Related Content
- Hampton couple killed in crash near Iowa Falls
- Iowa couple killed in Arizona
- UNI smashes Hampton, 44-0
- Marijuana sentence for Hampton teen
- Hampton man accused of kidnapping
- Minnesota man killed in southern Iowa crash
- Spring Valley teen killed in Iowa crash
- Child killed in crash in northwestern Iowa
- 1 person killed in northeast Iowa crash
- UPDATE: Missing Hampton man found in Nebraska
Scroll for more content...