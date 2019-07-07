Clear

Hampton couple killed in crash near Iowa Falls

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 9:12 AM

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a north-central Iowa couple have been killed in a crash at an intersection near Iowa Falls.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 63-year-old Kevin Barz and his wife, 49-year-old Julia Barz, of Hampton, were pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday night crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and a county road.

The Iowa State Patrol said the collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by Dawson Kitzman, 16, of Beaman, failed to stop at the intersection and collided with an SUV. 

