Hampton convenience store manager accused of stealing bank deposits

HAMPTON, Iowa – A man is accused of embezzling more than $2,600 from the Git-N-Go in Hampton.

Ronald Scott Nichols, 37 and now living in Waterloo, is charged with one count of 2nd degree theft. Court documents state that while working at the manager of the convenience store on Central Avenue E, Nichols failed to deposit the store’s proceeds on November 22 and December 5 in 2019.

The total amount missing is $2,614.03.

The criminal complaint states there is store video of Nichols leaving with the zippered deposit bag in his hand but bank camera footage does not show him bringing the bag to the drive-thru or the night drop box.