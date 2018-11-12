Hammer, knives wielded in Iowa family's fight

RED OAK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 69-year-old woman and her two sons were flown to a Nebraska hospital for treatment after a fight broke out at their home in western Iowa.
Police officers were sent to the Red Oak home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
Assistant Police Chief Derrick Walker says the Viola Rinehart's younger son, Luke Rinehart, intervened when she and her elder son, Kain Rinehart, got into an argument. Walker says Kain grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked his mother and his brother, so she armed herself with a hammer while her younger son, Luke, also got a knife.
Each of them suffered several wounds and were flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Police say Kain Rinehart is being charged with two counts of attempted murder. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
