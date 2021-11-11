Hammer attack turns into 100 mph chase in southern Minnesota

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Law enforcement says two men are hospitalized after a hammer attack turned into a collision with a semi.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to rural Good Thunder around 12:30 pm Wednesday. Arnold Duane Lillo, 83, reported being hit in the head with a hammer several times Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 34 of Evan. Lillo told deputies he drove to a neighbor’s house for help after McMurtrey left.

Area law enforcement learned McMurtrey was driving a pickup truck and was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Deputies say they found McMurtrey’s pickup in rural Sleepy Eye near County Roads 11 and 25. McMurtrey allegedly refused to stop for law enforcement and started a pursuit south on Highway 15 at speeds around 100 miles per hour. The Sheriff’s Office says McMurtrey crashed head-on into a semi that had pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 15 near 150th Street to yield to emergency vehicles.

McMurtrey had to be extricated from his truck and the Sheriff’s Office says he remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Lillo remains hospitalized due to the serious injuries he sustained as a result of the assault but the Sheriff’s Office says Lillo is stable at this time.