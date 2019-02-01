Hammer attack leaves southern MN woman with severe facial injuries

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The husband of a woman who was beat with a hammer and suffered severe facial injuries has been taken into custody and could face multiple charges.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at 5:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Eagle Dr. NW, and upon arrival a 36-year-old victim was unable to speak after being struck from behind by a hammer.
The woman’s husband, 45-year-old Kenneth Hartmark, admitted to using methamphetamine and having mental health conditions but did not admit to the attack. He told authorities he woke up and found the woman bleeding.
A search warrant of the home resulted in the hammer being found in the vicinity where Hartmark said he was sleeping. It also had blood on it.
After surgery, the woman told authorities it was only possible for Hartmark to have struck her. The woman suffered facial lacerations, a broken jaw, broken teeth and her left index finger was crushed, which indicates she was trying to protect herself.
Hartmark was taken into custody and could face charges of third-degree assault, second-degree assault and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
