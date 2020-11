WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of embezzling from the Webster City Chamber of Commerce is pleading guilty.



Leah Rae Mulholland, 40 of Webster City, has taken a deal to plead guilty to 1st degree theft. Investigators say while working as a financial and administrative assistant for the Chamber, Mulholland wrote 247 unauthorized checks worth $149,141.80 and also made over $1,500 in unauthorized purchases with the Chamber’s debit card.

Her sentencing is now scheduled for January 11, 2021.