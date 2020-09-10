ROCHESTER, Minn-Halloween is more than a month away but talks about the holiday is already taking place in some places. The Los Angeles health department has handed out strict guidelines canceling trick or treating and parties.

In Rochester, Spirit Halloween has opened its doors. Sarah Beal works at the store and says they've had many customers come through their doors. She adds she doesn't think the pandemic or rules in other cities will stop Halloween festivities from happening in town. The pandemic has changed the way she operates her business.

"This year, when people want to try on masks, we have to sterilization them before and after," said Beal. "We have to wait before we can repackage costumes that people try on. "

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said when asked about Halloween taking place in Rochester, "she raised the issue of Halloween safety a couple of weeks ago, but there's been no serious discussion yet.

Olmsted County Health Department Director Graham Briggs tells KIMT News 3, "Halloween department is thinking about halloween during a pandemic and working on putting some guidance for parents together."