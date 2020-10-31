Hall, Purdy lead No. 23 Iowa State to 52-22 romp over Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Breece Hall matched a career high with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had another score on the ground and No. 23 Iowa State coasted to a 52-22 victory over winless Kansas.

Purdy finished with 239 yards passing and Kene Nwangwu also hit the end zone for the 4-2 Cyclones, who bounced back from a tough loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State by beating the Jayhawks for the sixth straight time.

The only bright spot for 0-6 Kansas came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Kenny Logan in the second half.