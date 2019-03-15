Clear
Half of drug-dealing duo is going to prison

Cristian Wilborn (left) and Patricia Boonreuang. Cristian Wilborn (left) and Patricia Boonreuang.

Second sentencing is set for April.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 8:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – The first sentence is handed down to half of a meth-dealing duo.

Patricia Jane Boonreuang, 24 of Austin, has been given four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 305 days already served. She pleaded guilty in February to 2nd degree drug sales.

Boonreuang and Cristian Andres Wilborn, 20 of Austin, were accused of selling 28.177 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in December 2017.

Wilborn has also pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug sales. His sentencing is set for April 5.

