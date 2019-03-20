Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Half of accused drug duo sentenced in Olmsted County

Jacob Davidson Jacob Davidson

Police say they sold meth to an informant in August 2018.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 3:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One accused meth dealer is sentenced while another still awaits his day in court.

Jacob Alan Davidson and Cassius L. Gilliam were arrested in early November 2018. Rochester police say a confidential informant arranged a drug buy with Gilliam and then bought 29.4 grams of methamphetamine from Davidson in August 2018.


Cassius Gilliam

Davidson, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 1st degree sale of drugs and was sentenced to 30 years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

Gilliam, 27 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree sale of drugs. His trial is scheduled to start on June 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking more mild air with sunshine set to return tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Cloudy and Mild Start to Spring

Image

North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

Image

Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

Image

Former Vikings All-Pro Matt Birk speaks at Rochester Lourdes

Image

Update on Puppy Laundering Lawsuit

Image

Ice jam in Winnebago River

Image

School bond vote

Image

Flooding causes road closures, East Park in MC closed

Image

Tobacco 21 ordinance

Image

Well contamination

Community Events