Half of accused drug duo sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One accused meth dealer is sentenced while another still awaits his day in court.

Jacob Alan Davidson and Cassius L. Gilliam were arrested in early November 2018. Rochester police say a confidential informant arranged a drug buy with Gilliam and then bought 29.4 grams of methamphetamine from Davidson in August 2018.



Davidson, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 1st degree sale of drugs and was sentenced to 30 years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

Gilliam, 27 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree sale of drugs. His trial is scheduled to start on June 24.