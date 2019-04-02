Clear
Half of Hancock County drug bust sentenced

Rachel Harken Rachel Harken

Sheriff's Office says meth and a handgun was found in January.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – It’s probation for one of the Garner women arrested after a January drug bust.

Rachel Mae Harken and Hailey Marie Young were charged after the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it found about 10 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and ammunition, and items associated with drug distribution.


Hailey Young

Harken, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. She was sentenced Tuesday to up to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and three to five years of probation. Harken must also complete substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Young, 22, is scheduled to stand trial May 1 for two controlled substance violations and possession of marijuana-1st offense.

