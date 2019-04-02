GARNER, Iowa – It’s probation for one of the Garner women arrested after a January drug bust.
Rachel Mae Harken and Hailey Marie Young were charged after the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it found about 10 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and ammunition, and items associated with drug distribution.
Hailey Young
Harken, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. She was sentenced Tuesday to up to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and three to five years of probation. Harken must also complete substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Young, 22, is scheduled to stand trial May 1 for two controlled substance violations and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Related Content
- Half of Hancock County drug bust sentenced
- Prison sentence for Hancock County drug hider
- Second not guilty plea in Hancock County drug bust
- Second sentence in Mower County drug bust
- Final sentence for Howard County drug bust
- First sentence in Cresco drug bust
- Second sentence for Cresco drug bust
- Third sentence for Cresco drug bust
- Second sentence for Austin drug bust
- First defendant sentenced for February drug bust