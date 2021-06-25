Half of Fillmore County duo facing drug charges pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Fillmore County man pleads guilty after being caught with drugs in Mower County.

Peter Jay Engen, 42 of Preston, entered a guilty plea Friday to second-degree drug possession. Engren and Elizabeth Strain were arrested on October 19, 2020, after the Minnesota State Patrol said an investigation that started with a revoked driver’s license led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

A state trooper says he say Engren drive by on Highway 16 in Grand Meadow and believed he had a revoked driver’s license. Engren pulled into a gas station before a traffic stop could be made and the trooper followed to question Engren about his license.

Court documents state Engren produced a State of Minnesota identification card but both he and his passenger, Elizabeth Strain, appeared very nervous. After the trooper said he would have a police K9 dog check Engren’s vehicle, Strain reportedly went into the men’s bathroom in the gas station. The state trooper checked the bathroom and says he found about 40 grams of meth in the garbage can. Court documents state a search of Engren’s vehicle then found roughly 13 grams of meth in the glove compartment.

Engren’s sentencing is scheduled for August 26. Strain, 42 of Preston, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree drug sales and first-degree drug possession. Her trial is still set to begin on December 6.