Half of Albert Lea duo takes plea deal on North Iowa drug crime

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Albert Lea woman takes a plea deal over a Worth County drug arrest.

Carissa Tariel Possehl, 19, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and received a deferred judgment. If she successfully completes her two to three years of probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.

Possehl was arrested on February 6 alongside Imer Feliciano Torres Manzano, 27 of Albert Lea. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says they were found in a vehicle that had gone into the ditch on 510th Street, west of Cardinal Avenue, and cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

Torres Manzano has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana. His trial is set to start on September 30.