FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Around a half-dozen crashes have been reported Friday morning in Freeborn County due to winter weather.

The Minnesota DOT reported crashes at the following locations:

I-35 southbound between exits 8 and 11

I-35 southbound between exits 22 and 26

I-35 northbound between exits 11 and 12

I-90 westbound between exits 163 and 166

I-90 westbound between exit 146 and 154

