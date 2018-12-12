Hair salons to receive domestic assault resources to help clients

KIMT News 3 - Domestic violence and sexual assault happen more often then you may think. This week hair salons across Iowa are receiving 2,500 “Someone You Know Needs Help” booklets in hopes of getting people the help they need.

When many women go to get their hair done, it also serves as a therapy session. Some people feel very comfortable telling their hair stylist things they may not tell anyone else. Brenda Adams can attest to that. She owns Color Couture in Mason City. As a domestic assault survivor herself, she says she can relate to her clients who are in that situation. She says these booklets will be a great tool to reference, letting women know there is help out there.

“It's really difficult to get out of those relationships. One, they make you feel like you need them. Two, some may be so abusive that you may be terrified to leave. But with the right resources and help from your family or any support system, you have to take whatever you can get and go,” says Adams.

The booklets include information about services available to victims and survivors, specifically about Iowa’s "Safe at Home" program that offers survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking and stalking with a substitute address so their actual address is shielded from public records.

That booklet will likely come in handy,1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by a partner.