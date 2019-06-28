Clear
BREAKING NEWS: More than 7 inches of rain close SE Minnesota roads, causes flash flooding Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Hailstorm destroys thousands of acres of crops

Thousands of acres of corn and soybeans have been destroyed by a hailstorm that moved through southwest Minnesota. And, in some cases it's too late in the season for farmers to replant.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 9:35 AM

MADELIA, Minn. (AP) — Thousands of acres of corn and soybeans have been destroyed by a hailstorm that moved through southwest Minnesota. And, in some cases it's too late in the season for farmers to replant.

Agronomist Steve Michels at Crystal Valley co-op in La Salle says dozens of farmers he works with sustained losses. Golf ball-sized hail fell during the storm that also generated three tornadoes June 20.

George Sill, who farms near Madelia, says he lost 150 acres of soybeans and 90 acres of corn with another 200 acres damaged to varying degrees. Sill says that for the crops that were destroyed you couldn't even tell he had planted.

Michels tells the Star Tribune it's too late for corn to be replanted, but soybeans can be replanted until about the first week of July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flooding video: Road washed out in Dodge Co.

Image

Tracking Strong AM Storms and a Hot Weekend

Image

Baller Basics Camp improves fundamentals

Image

Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

Image

Stand down for veterans

Image

Improvements coming to part of Highway 52

Image

World War II Bomber flights

Image

Trucking company coming to town

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Community Events