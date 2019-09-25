Clear

Hail, heavy rain batter northwest Iowa; 2 tornado reports

Sep 25, 2019

IDA GROVE, Iowa (AP) — Hail and heavy rain have pounded parts of northwest Iowa.

Hailstones up to 1.75 inches (4.4 centimeters) were reported Tuesday evening near Holstein and other communities. More than an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain was reported in several areas.

The hail battered homes, business, vehicles and crop fields in Ida County and others nearby.

The National Weather Service says a tornado was reported around 5:30 p.m. about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southeast of Cushing, and another tornado report was received around 5:40 p.m. from 5 miles (8 kilometers) north-northeast of Ida Grove. It's uncertain whether the sightings were of the same twister.

No injuries have been reported.

