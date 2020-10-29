Hagedorn wants investigation into company's threats to close in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn is asking the U.S. Department of Labor to investigate a company he says it threatening to shut down Rochester facilities if workers don’t renegotiate their contract.

Hagedorn says Crenlo Engineered Cabs signed a labor agreement in December 2019 that was supposed to last until 2024. Hagedorn says Crenlo’s parent company is now threatening to close down and layoff nearly 500 workers in Rochester if employees don’t agree to reduced scheduled pay raises, adjustments to health and dental plans, and revisions to overtime and holiday pay calculations.

In addition to the letter, which is reprinted below, Hagedorn says he personally spoke to U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia about this matter.