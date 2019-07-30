Hagedorn visit Austin town hall meeting

AUSTIN, Minn- Minnesota voters are getting the chance to talk to one of their congressmen. Austin U.S. representative Jim Hagedorn spoke to a room full of community members about a variety of topics including transportation, agriculture, and trade.

Charles Mills was one of two dozen people that attended the town hall meeting.The veteran was the first one out the gate with a question for the congressman. He asked Hagedorn about his thoughts on hidden items on medical bills.

“Hagedorn assured me there is progress be made on that and there is a bill now being proposed and should be voted on,” Mills said. “If you receive one of these surprise bills that you could take it to a board and appeal it."