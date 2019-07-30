Clear

Hagedorn visit Austin town hall meeting

Austin U.S. representative Jim Hagedorn spoke to a room full of community members about a variety of topics including transportation, agriculture, and trade.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 8:07 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Minnesota voters are getting the chance to talk to one of their congressmen. Austin U.S. representative Jim Hagedorn spoke to a room full of community members about a variety of topics including transportation, agriculture, and trade.

Charles Mills was one of two dozen people that attended the town hall meeting.The veteran was the first one out the gate with a question for the congressman. He asked Hagedorn about his thoughts on hidden items on medical bills.

“Hagedorn assured me there is progress be made on that and there is a bill now being proposed and should be voted on,” Mills said. “If you receive one of these surprise bills that you could take it to a board and appeal it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic ranked #1

Image

Hands Free Law Thursday

Image

Capital One data breach

Image

Hagedorn Stops in Austin

Image

Building Public Trust in Law Enforcement

Image

Hand Free Law Explained By Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety

Image

Cookies For First Responders

Image

Cleanup in Austin

Image

MAYO CLINIC RANKED NATION'S BEST HOSPITAL - AGAIN

Image

Water safety after recent drownings

Community Events