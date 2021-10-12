Hagedorn telephone town hall highlights Veteran Affairs issues

MANKATO, Minn.- Congressman Jim Hagedorn led a telephone veteran town hall event with Olmsted County's Veteran Service Officer Ashley Laganiere at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Almost a dozen or more callers from southern Minnesota called into the event, with questions about Veteran Affairs.

Laganiere said there is roughly a nine-month wait for specialty medical service.

"Now, the VA is now showing not quite a nine-month likely wait in order to get into specialty care," Laganiere said.

However, Laganiere said she recommends veterans reach out to their community veteran service officer to speed up the process.

"I would advise in the future working with your county veteran service officer so we can get you through the proper channels in order to, kind of, expedite you through that process," Laganiere said.

Hagedorn said he is pushing a policy to make healthcare, regardless of the provider, free for all veterans.

"Let our veterans go out and choose doctors and hospitals. Let them choose mental health providers and have the government pay for it I am just honest about it, I think they need to do that and I think they need to have access to it when they need it," Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn said veterans with concerns can call his Mankato or Rochester office.