Hagedorn has kidney removed as part of cancer fight

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Congressman Jim Hagedorn had a kidney and surrounding tissues removed Monday morning at Mayo Clinic as part of his fight against cancer.

According to the Congressman’s wife, Jennifer Carnahan, the performing surgeon said the procedure was a success and Jim is resting comfortably.

His office says Hagedorn wrote the following message just before his surgery:

“Jennifer and I are at the Mayo Clinic this morning for my elective kidney resection surgery. For those wondering if this is good news, it is!”

“A little over 23 months ago, I was diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer. Ever since, I’ve been receiving immunotherapy at Mayo. My body’s response to the innovative treatments has been fantastic. The cancer has been beaten back, degraded, and is localized on the kidney.”

“Because my condition improved so dramatically these past months and my other kidney functions just fine, doctors decided it was time to go in and remove the kidney, and by doing so, extract an estimated 99 percent of the cancer in my body.”

“This doesn’t mean I can quit fighting or am cured, but to make it to this point and be able to work hard and live a full life along the way is a mini-miracle. I am extremely fortunate.”

“Patients don’t fight cancer by themselves. They need lots of help. I appreciate my loving wife, Jennifer, being by my side every step of the way. I’m also grateful for my family, friends, staff, and so many others for their support, prayers, and encouragement.”

“Ultimately, it’s the healing hands of God, the Mayo Clinic, and the innovative immunotherapy that are pulling me through. Special thanks to my doctors, nurses, technicians, and other professionals at Mayo for all their concern and world class quality care.”

“For those dealing with serious illness, keep fighting, don’t give up! New cures are available virtually every day.”

“And to those enjoying good health, please see your doctor regularly and get those annual cancer screenings. For most, early detection makes a huge difference.”

Republican Party of Minnesota Communications Director Jack Tomczak also released the following statement on Hagedorn’s surgery:

"The Republican Party of Minnesota sends best wishes today for a speedy recovery to Congressman Jim Hagedorn and Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan following the Congressman's Kidney Resection Surgery.”

"We have nothing but appreciation and gratitude for the enormous personal sacrifices Congressman Hagedorn and Chairwoman Carnahan have both made over the past two years to fight for the American Dream, while also fighting stage four kidney cancer.”

"We will continue to support their efforts, advancement of our party in Minnesota and nationally, and look forward to welcoming them both back to work very soon!"