UPDATE: Hagedorn claims vistory in 1st District race

Jim Hagedorn Jim Hagedorn

DFL opponent waiting for official canvas before conceding.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 12:21 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 3:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Republican Jim Hagedorn has won southern Minnesota's 1st District race, flipping a Democratic seat that the GOP had targeted in hopes of hanging on to a House majority.

Hagedorn defeated Iraq War veteran Dan Feehan, a Democrat who was an acting assistant secretary of defense in the Obama administration. It was Hagedorn's fourth try for Congress.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz vacated the seat to run for governor, setting up an intense contest that drew nearly $15 million in outside spending.

Hagedorn came close to beating Walz in 2016, when President Donald Trump carried the district. He really never stopped running after that, and made his support for the president a centerpiece of his campaign.

Hagedorn is the son of former U.S. Rep. Tom Hagedorn, who once represented part of the same area.

The campaign of DFL candidate Dan Feehan issued the following statement: "With a difference of just 1,311 (.45%) votes separating the two candidates, we believe that it's important to receive the official results that county canvass officers will release in the coming days. As this race is approximately 500 votes away from triggering a recount, the campaigns owe it to voters in the first congressional district to wait until official results are in."

