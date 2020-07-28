Habitual offender gets 15 years for Mason City lawnmower theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing a lawnmower in Cerro Gordo County is keeping a Chicago man behind bars.

Calvin Jerome Lacey, 45, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft as a habitual offender. Authorities say he and Charles Edward Ross of Des Moines stole a lawnmower from Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City on September 24, 2018.



Ross previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft, possession of a theft detection device, and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Lacey has now been given up to 15 years in prison, with credit for time served. That sentence will be served at the same time as a federal prison term of four years and four months. Lacey pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm after an investigation into child abuse in April 2019 in Ankeny found a Smith & Wesson, M&P-15 5.56 mm rifle that belonged to Lacey.

Lacey was convicted in 2005 of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.