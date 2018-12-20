Clear
Habitat for Humanity volunteers pushing through winter weather

'The Carpenters Club' work at least twice a week on the Rochester house.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 6:04 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Despite the mix of rain and snow on Thursday, a group of volunteers continued their bi-weekly work on a house in Rochester. They call themselves 'The Carpenters Club.'

They braved the elements to complete work on the roof before taking a well-deserved week off for Christmas. They're hoping to have shingles on after the new year and enclose the building soon to be able to work indoors and get out of the cold.

"Weather is the driver even though right now it's trying to rain and snow but we had some really nice days and so those nice days we take advantage of and maybe even put in a few extra hours to get the house moving along," says volunteer Louis Behrends. "Also we were hoping to get it closed in and take a couple days off over the christmas week."

In the new year, Two River Habitat for Humanity is planning to finish building their two houses in Rochester and Claremont, and start construction on a second house on the same lot as their current Rochester build. However, first a family needs to be selected before they can begin custom-making the house to the family.

In October, Rochester Area Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of Steele-Waseca announced they are merging. What will be different next year in the organization following the merge? Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity tells KIMT that operations will stay the same, but now they have a larger neighborhood to serve and recruit volunteers from.

'The Carpenters Club' say they are proud of the work being done at the Rochester house. They're going the extra mile to add features to make the house energy-efficient and capable of surviving tornadoes, ensuring its ability the serve generations of families in Rochester.

"It's a great contribution to the community and to the family that's going to move into these houses we build so at the end of the day we really appreciate our volunteers," adds Behrends.

