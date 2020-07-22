Habitat for Humanity sees an increase in demand for tool donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester nonprofit is seeing a shift in donation needs as it reopens following the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity's ReStore opened on June 3rd and while mainly known for furniture and decor it's actually tools that have been flying off the shelves.

According to manager Amanda Kintzi many people are spending time at home with DIY projects and that means tools are in high demand.

She explained, "I think a lot of people are looking for things to do at home so I think we're getting a lot of new shoppers in that sense that are coming out just to get the stuff they need to be able to keep working on projects they have to do while they're stuck at home, and maybe working from home or not yet back to work."

Carry-outs are currently unavailable at this time so Kintzi says to come prepared to load your purchases into your own vehicle.

Donation Hours

Tuesday 12 pm - 4 pm

Thursday 12 pm - 4 pm

Saturday 12 pm - 4 pm



Shopping Hours

Wednesday 12 pm - 6 pm

Thursday 12 pm - 6 pm

Friday 12 pm - 6 pm

Saturday 9 am - 4 pm