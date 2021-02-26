Habitat for Humanity gets a helping hand

AUSTIN, Minn. - A Habitat for Humanity trailer was stolen from Mason City and left in a cornfield.

When it was found, all the tools were stolen.

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity and the Rocheseter Area ReStore are helping out the non-profit.

Habitat for Humanity says there were about $6,000 worth of tools stolen.

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity tells KIMT News 3 they are giving ladders, toolboxes, tools, and other supplies to help out.

"We are so grateful to Kevin and his affiliate at Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity for reaching out to us when they heard we had some thefts of our tools. It warms our heart that they're taking care of a Habitat family. It's really connected and it's just a great thing when we can help each other out. We just can't say enough about our affiliate," says North Central Iowa Habitat for Humanity's Melissa Schoneberg.

She says these tools will help Habitat for Humanity continue building homes in Iowa for those in need.