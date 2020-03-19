Habitat for Humanity closing its Rochester ReStore

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is shutting down its ReStore in Rochester.

No donation drop-offs will be accepted at the 3034 40th Avenue NW location through the end of March and that could be extended based of future developments with the coronavirus outbreak.

All volunteer activity at Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity worksites is also suspended until further notice. In addition, the Studs, Struts & Stilettos event in Rochester on April 9 has been postponed, with no new date announced.

Once the Rochester ReStore reopens, Two Rivers says the following precautions will be taken:

• Cleaning and disinfecting all doors, computers, telephones, light switches, countertops, restrooms, merchandise, surfaces, and additional public spaces.

• Making gloves available for use for the handling of money at the register.

• Volunteers and staff will be asked to stay home if they feel ill, are exhibiting symptoms, or believe they may have been exposed to someone who is ill or exhibiting symptoms.

• We will implement a “no contact” policy for any guests (e.g. handshakes, hugs, high fives, etc.)

In announcing these moves, Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity stated:

“We are aware that our decisions may cause inconveniences and impact the work we do in the near future, but we also want to do what is best for the community at large, especially the more vulnerable populations.”

“We need your support more than ever.”

“We ask you to join us in prayer for the health of Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity volunteers, supporters, staff, partners, and families, as well as those around the world who are affected by COVID-19.”

“Please consider donating. We cannot accept ReStore donations right now, but you can continue to support our Homeownership and Critical Home Repair Programs through your monetary donations allowing us to continue our mission to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope once it is again safe to do so. Give at https://www.tworivershabitat.org/donate.”

“Take care of yourself and your loved ones. We ask the community to remain vigilant, follow best practices for disease mitigation, and to keep the faith that together we can beat COVID-19.”

“We will continue monitoring this situation and send updates accordingly. This situation continues to change, and we appreciate your patience as we move through this together.”