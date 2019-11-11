Clear

Habitat For Humanity builds new home for family in Garner

Several businesses and the CIty of Garner have stepped in to help.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

GARNER, Iowa - Housing in North Iowa is in short supply and it can be tough to rent a place if you have a large family.  That's the circumstances that the Bierbrodt-Gayken family found themselves in.  

"We've been renting places all over and it's real hard to find a house that big and then a lot of times people will sell it out and we'll end up moving.  I think we've moved five times in the last four years," said Steven Gayken.

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, they will have more stability in their lives.  The City of Garner donated money to help with the construction.  Midwest Construction also pitched in by providing labor and brand new windows for the dwelling.  

The family found out about Habitat for Humanity through a credit counselor, who suggested they apply for the program.  

Today at the construction site, crews were busy installing the new windows and trying to get the home sealed for the winter.  They expect the house to be finished up sometime in the spring.

Mara Bierbrodt-Gayken said, "We're just really excited.  Our kids are really excited that they're going to have a home that they get to call their home and they don't have to move ever again."

