HVL Champions: Stewartville claims first conference title since 2017-18 season

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - In what has been a rather eventful season, the Stewartville Tigers can add ‘Hiawatha Valley League champions’ to its resume. The Tigers clinched the conference title Monday in a 67-47 victory over Kasson-Mantorville.

“It’s been a fun season,” Brynn Potts said. I feel like we’re a very unselfish team. We work together to get the win every night, we definitely work together so well.”

With two regular-season games remaining, the Tigers carry a 16-0 record. While the record may indicate Stewartville has breezed past the competition, it is a much different story behind the scenes.

“We had a lot of quarantines at the beginning of the year and I think almost half of our team was out. We had to pull a lot of JV girls and our girls powered through and it was really awesome,” Maia Peterson said. “To have everyone back, we were just so much more motivated because we know how easily things can be taken from us now.”

While the Tigers didn’t expect a perfect record, they knew they had potential, even through all of the adversity.

“I think we knew we were going to have a pretty good record but 16-0 is crazy. It’s kind of hard to believe because there’s so many good teams in our section and in our conference and we face so many good players, too. I think it’s really eye-opening for a lot of our players to realize how good we can be,” Peterson said.

With the postseason being just days away, the team is looking forward to adding check marks next to a few other goals.

“We have bigger goals of going to state and winning state,” Potts said.

Stewartville closes out the regular season with home games against Winona Cotter on Thursday and Triton this Friday.