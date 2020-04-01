HVAC and plumbing still functioning as essential services, technicians taking extra precautions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While many local businesses are closed during the pandemic, essential businesses are still allowed to fully function.

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and plumbing are among the essential services.

Superior Mechanical in Rochester tells KIMT business is slower than usual because people are choosing to put off some projects because of COVID-19, but some issues, like a broken furnace or backed up sewer can't wait.

Technicians are equipped with personal protective gear including N95 masks, gloves, and eye protection and are wiping down any surface they touch when entering people's homes on a call.

"Just be assured that if they call Superior, that we'll be taking every measure possible to put the safety of our employees and our customers," says Craig Curley, co-owner and general manager.

If an issue at your home could potentially cause a danger to yourself or your home, Superior Mechanical recommends calling in a technician.