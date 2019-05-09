HRA looking to add more affordable housing to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a major issue in many communities, a lack of affordable housing.

Olmsted County is working on a solution to address the growing crisis.

The county is looking to sell 3.3 acre plot of land on Mayowood road to Center City Housing to develop a multi unit apartment affordable housing project.

It's an issue Jeff Matteson thinks needs to be solved.

He's lived in Rochester for the last five years and tells me that he's seen a lot of people couch surf because they simply can't afford to live in the city.

“Who aren't necessarily the nurses and the doctors of mayo. you know but at the same time. I know some of these younger people who are hoping to become a nurse and go after getting a doctorate where they are finically is kind of making it hard,” he said.

As the city continues to grow, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority tells KIMT that they will have a combination of support services for those with mental health conditions to offer more help to those in need.

The HRA is applying for state housing support and if it's approved this project could cost between 6-8 million dollars.