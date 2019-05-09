Clear

HRA looking to add more affordable housing to Rochester

The unused lot could become a home for residents

Posted: May. 9, 2019 1:59 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a major issue in many communities, a lack of affordable housing.
Olmsted County is working on a solution to address the growing crisis.

The county is looking to sell 3.3 acre plot of land on Mayowood road to Center City Housing to develop a multi unit apartment affordable housing project.
It's an issue Jeff Matteson thinks needs to be solved.
He's lived in Rochester for the last five years and tells me that he's seen a lot of people couch surf because they simply can't afford to live in the city.
“Who aren't necessarily the nurses and the doctors of mayo. you know but at the same time. I know some of these younger people who are hoping to become a nurse and go after getting a doctorate where they are finically is kind of making it hard,” he said.

As the city continues to grow, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority tells KIMT that they will have a combination of support services for those with mental health conditions to offer more help to those in need.

The HRA is applying for state housing support and if it's approved this project could cost between 6-8 million dollars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NC Softball is back into the swing of things

Image

SAW: Danielle Johnson

Image

Responding to sexual abuse

Image

Compensating RPS workers for snow days

Image

Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop in Mason City

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Image

New developments: truck in lake

Image

Governor's fishing opener kicks off Thursday

Image

Cell Phone Outages

Image

Listening sessions focuses on economic growth in the Med City

Community Events