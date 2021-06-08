HPC decisions could shape future of more than century-old Med City building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A pair of decisions by Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission could define the future of a more than century-old building downtown.

Members of the HPC voted unanimously to recommend the Olmsted County Bank and Trust Building be deemed a historic city landmark Tuesday night. A review of a developer's proposed plans for the property proved more divisive, however, with commissioners approving the concept with a number of conditions attached.

While some on the commission are concerned the conditions will dissuade the developer behind the project, Commissioner Barbara Hudson says the HPC must protect Rochester's architectural treasures.

"We all know that they don't make these artful details anymore," Hudson said. "It is so essential that we as a commission protect these distinctive features. And just because it doesn't make the developer any money shouldn't affect our judgment."

Representatives of the developer were given a chance to react to the HPC's conditional approval. Architect Dana Hlebichuk, who is involved in the project, says considering the required changes to the developer's plan, the project is unlikely to more forward.

"Designing by committee will never work. Projects will go over budget, projects will go away, and taking these 10 recommendations, I can assure you this project won't happen. I mean, it's just not going to happen," Hlebichuk said.

The HPC's decision could still be appealed to the Rochester City Council, which will review the property's landmark status later this month.