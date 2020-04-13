Clear
HOURCAR offers cost-free driving for Rochester nonprofits

Rochester nonprofits have a new cost-free option for getting around town to serve the community.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 2:39 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

With the stay-at-home order still in effect, the 5 HOURCAR vehicles in Rochester aren't getting as much use right now.

So, the organization is providing cost-free driving for qualified social service nonprofits.

Director of operations Jill Curran said, "Any way that a service like ours can help them get their job done and serve their community without having a negative impact on their daily operations, for instance having to turn to a service that would cost them a lot of money, we're happy to be here. Our cars are available."

Interested nonprofits must provide social services to clients like delivering meals on wheels or driving someone to a medical appointment.

They will have to sign up by completing this online application using the promo code NONPROFIT.

Organizations must also be ready to present IRS documentation of their nonprofit status if needed.

The program begins this Wednesday and will run through the end of June.

