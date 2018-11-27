HIGHLIGHTS: Mason City vs. Ankeny

MASON CITY, Iowa - After Thanksgiving break, high school basketball returned to the hardwoods Monday night. The Mason City girls were one of those teams, looking to complete its three game homestand.

On a two game win-streak, Mason City hoped to roll past Ankeny, but the MOhawks had Ankeny's height to compete against.

Sara McCullough gets the ball out top and drives to the rack for the easy lay-in. She went for 23 points.

Then the Mohawks take advantage of some motion offense , finding Megan Meyer on the backdoor layup. The Hawkeye commit had 31 points of her own.

Then, Anna Deets, no good from three, but Jaeda Whitner crashed the boards for the putback.

Mohawks go on to improve to 3-0 with a 72-58 win.

Tonight was a really good win for us," said Whitner. "We played against a really good team and we had some tough times but I thought we got through it and played pretty good defense for the most part which is something we're focusing on."

Mohawks play its first road game on Nov. 27 at Ames, and returnshome on Dec. 7 vs. Valley, West Des Moines.