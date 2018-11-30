Clear
HIGHLIGHTS: GHV Wrestling quad

Highlights from two of Thursday's top battles.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

GARNER, Iowa – It is opening week for high school wrestling across the state of Iowa and several teams to part in the quad match at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday night.

Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) would take the win at 152 by pin, and Nate Lorenson (Lake Mills) took the heavyweight win after reversing out of a near-fall, finding himself in place for the pin.

Here is how he described the final moments of the match:

“I thought I was done and I don’t know how it happened, I just kind of pushed him off of me and was just magically on top of him,” said Lorenson.

This is Lorenson’s first year wrestling saying he did it to get better for baseball. Thursday night marked his first-ever win in wrestling.

