HIGHIGHTS: Clear Lake vs. West Fork

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – High school basketball was back in action Tuesday night and those in Clear Lake were treated to two games for the price of one.

The student section was ready to rock-and-roll for this one.

The second half opened up with a Sara Faber put back for the Lions. Then Jaden Ainley kicked to the corner to Lexy Fasbender who was able to rattle the three into the cylinder. But West Fork wouldn’t go down without a fight, as Sammie Washington sank-in a contested shot under the basket. Mackenzie Fessler also found her way around some traffic for a lay-in. Clear Lake girls took the 62-30 victory to improve to 2-0.

The boys were also part of the doubleheader action. In the opening seconds of the first quarter, Mitchell Halloran knocked down a three from on top of the key. Drew Enke answered with a three of his own off the assist from Tate Storbeck, and then Lions took the ball out of bounds with a nice find to Kody Kearns for the easy bucket. Clear Lake starts off the season 1-0 – taking the win in tonight’s home opener, 61-47.

Clewar Lake returns to the court on Friday at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.