Minnesota gyms will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gyms were asked to close down in March and now they are asked to close again, potentially with less funding.

The Rochester Anytime Fitness owner tells KIMT News 3 the last time they were forced to close, they had help.

The government provided additional funding to help them get through those three months.

This time, he's not sure if there will be extra funding available, which could make the next month more difficult than before.

"I just don't think there's going to be funding there for us this time, so it's just going to be a loss for me," says Matthew Jewison, owner of Rochester Anytime Fitness.

The gym will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night.