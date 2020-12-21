Gyms open in Minnesota with new restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn- After being closed for a month this weekend, Minnesota gyms are allowed to reopen.When club members walk into Northgate Health Club, they can expect to some new requirements.

"Members are required to wear their mask,” said Dan Hoffman, Owner of Northgate Health Club. “They have to get their temperature taken at the front desk.

Club members have to maintain a social distance of twelve feet, and sanitation is also a must. Gyms can operate at a 25 percent capacity with a maximum of a 100 people in the facility.

“They wipe down their machines before they use it, and they wipe down afterward once they've used it," said Hoffman.

Jennifer Lawver is a regular at Northgate Health Club.Lawver is a professional bodybuilder and has tried every workout you can think of.

Sunday, she experienced her first working out with a mask.

“Working out with a mask right now is very difficult,” said Lawver. It's made my sets breaks longer. I have to catch my breath and bring my heart rate down. “

Lawver says she will adjust to every new rule if that means gyms can stay open. Hoffman says club members have been compliant with the regulations so far.