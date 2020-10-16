Gyms Brace For Winter Influx of Guests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As temperatures begin to drop, people are considering whether it's safe to take their workout indoors.

Gym officials in Rochester say they're preparing for an influx of guests as winter approaches. They tell KIMT News 3 they're taking extra safety measures to ensure visitors are safe, and they're not another health hazard during the pandemic.

"Everything we're doing, everything we're talking about, all of our processes we have in place are 100% for the safety of our members," said Brent Frueh, General Manager of Rochester Athletic Club. "We spent a lot of time before we opened in June just trying to figure out how we were going to do this."

Experts say it's important to evaluate each fitness center's coronavirus preparedness plan.