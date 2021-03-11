Gym thriving one year after start of pandemic

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic has been a marathon for all of us, and that includes local gyms.

For a 6-week period from March to mid-April, NIP Fitness' Mason City and Clear Lake locations were forced to close, as part of a statewide order from Governor Kim Reynolds. Fortunately, they were able to stay open through the take-out smoothie side of the business, and customers were able to utilize NIP's cryotherapy and massage services. While no staff were laid off at any of their locations, owner Jake Prazak notes it was a difficult time, though members were still supportive.

"It broke my heart to not let people come work out. It's a part of people's lives, a huge part of their mental health, a huge part of their physical health, and they had so much other stuff taken away. It was hard."

Now one year later, Prazak says business has picked up. He's heard from other gym owners on both sides of the state line, with some operators in Minnesota citing tougher restrictions and longer closures than in Iowa. Prazak has even picked up members that are making the drive from Minnesota.

"I have several from the Albert Lea and Austin area that drive down here. It takes about a half hour to get to our facility, so we have several that make the drive. That's how important it is to them."